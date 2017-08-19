close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tottenham sign Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez for club record 46m euros

The 21-year-old, who was a pivotal member of the side that reached the Europa League final only to lose to Manchester United, signed a six-year contract with last season`s Premier League runners-up.

AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 00:17
Tottenham sign Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez for club record 46m euros
Courtesy: Reuters

London: Colombian international defender Davinson Sanchez became Tottenham Hotspur`s first signing of the close season on Friday when they paid a reported club record £42million (46m euros, $54m) to Dutch side Ajax.

The 21-year-old, who was a pivotal member of the side that reached the Europa League final only to lose to Manchester United, signed a six-year contract with last season`s Premier League runners-up.

His deal, which will alleviate some anxiety amongst Spurs fans who were concerned at manager Mauricio Pochettino`s lack of activity in the transfer market compared to their title rivals, is dependent on him passing a medical and securing a work permit.

"We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with AFC Ajax for the transfer of Davinson Sanchez subject to a medical and work permit," the club said in a statement on its website.

Sanchez, capped twice by the senior side since making his debut last year, said the move would allow him to develop as a player.

"I would like to thank the coach, management, players and fans of Ajax," he told the Tottenham website.

"It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career. I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur.

"I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there."

Sanchez, who has also represented his country at different age groups, moved to Ajax from Colombian club Atletico Nacional in June, 2016, for £3.8 million.

He made 47 appearances for the Dutch side, scoring seven goals.

Sanchez won Ajax`s Player of the Year Award in his only season at the club, which was previously won by Tottenham team-mate Belgian international Jan Vertonghen in 2012 and former Spurs star Rafael van der Vaart in 2002.

He made his professional debut for Atletico Nacional aged 17 and was part of their Copa Libertadores winning side in 2016.

TAGS

Tottenham HotspurDavinson SanchezColombian defenderAjaxFootball News

From Zee News

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte refuses to make peace with Diego Costa
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte refuses to make peace with Diego...

BAN vs AUS: Aussies land in Dhaka under blanket police protection
cricket

BAN vs AUS: Aussies land in Dhaka under blanket police prot...

I-League: AIFF rejects bids of three clubs, asks to apply again
Football

I-League: AIFF rejects bids of three clubs, asks to apply a...

In a first, FIFA appoints female referees for 2017 U-17 World Cup
Football

In a first, FIFA appoints female referees for 2017 U-17 Wor...

Barcelona terrorist attacks mar La Liga`s return
Football

Barcelona terrorist attacks mar La Liga`s return

Tennis

Former champion Samantha Stosur out of US Open with hand in...

Barcelona will `stand up` to terror: Pep Guardiola
English Premier LeagueFootball

Barcelona will `stand up` to terror: Pep Guardiola

With KL Rahul at No 4, Manish Pandey ready to wait for his chance
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

With KL Rahul at No 4, Manish Pandey ready to wait for his...

Liverpool reject Barcelona&#039;s third bid to lure away Philippe Coutinho from Anfield
English Premier LeagueFootball

Liverpool reject Barcelona's third bid to lure away Ph...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video