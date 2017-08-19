Tottenham sign Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez for club record 46m euros

London: Colombian international defender Davinson Sanchez became Tottenham Hotspur`s first signing of the close season on Friday when they paid a reported club record £42million (46m euros, $54m) to Dutch side Ajax.

The 21-year-old, who was a pivotal member of the side that reached the Europa League final only to lose to Manchester United, signed a six-year contract with last season`s Premier League runners-up.

His deal, which will alleviate some anxiety amongst Spurs fans who were concerned at manager Mauricio Pochettino`s lack of activity in the transfer market compared to their title rivals, is dependent on him passing a medical and securing a work permit.

"We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with AFC Ajax for the transfer of Davinson Sanchez subject to a medical and work permit," the club said in a statement on its website.

Sanchez, capped twice by the senior side since making his debut last year, said the move would allow him to develop as a player.

"I would like to thank the coach, management, players and fans of Ajax," he told the Tottenham website.

"It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career. I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur.

"I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there."

Sanchez, who has also represented his country at different age groups, moved to Ajax from Colombian club Atletico Nacional in June, 2016, for £3.8 million.

He made 47 appearances for the Dutch side, scoring seven goals.

Sanchez won Ajax`s Player of the Year Award in his only season at the club, which was previously won by Tottenham team-mate Belgian international Jan Vertonghen in 2012 and former Spurs star Rafael van der Vaart in 2002.

He made his professional debut for Atletico Nacional aged 17 and was part of their Copa Libertadores winning side in 2016.