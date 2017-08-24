Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United, signs one-year contract

New Delhi: Flambouyant Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract. The 35-year-old's Premier League spell with the Old Trafford outfit was curtailed by a knee injury last season.

Confirming the news, United boss Jose Mourinho told the club's official website: "We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us.

"After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season."

It's also confirmed that the former Barcelona and PSG player will now wear the No. 10 shirt, which previously belonged to Wayne Rooney. The England striker returned to his boyhood club Everton at the start of the season.

Least season, Ibra missed the final weeks of United`s campaign after suffering ligament damage in a Europa League clash against Anderlecht in April.

He then underwent a rehabilitation.

"I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay.

"I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready. I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch," Ibra said.

He scored 28 times in 46 appearances in his first season with United, and this season, he is likely to form a lethal striking partnership with Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian was lured away from Everton in a British record £75 million transfer.