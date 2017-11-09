Entire squad should be credited for AFC Asian Cup qualification, says Gurpreet Sandhu

New Delhi: India football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on Thursday said the entire squad should be credited for qualifying in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019.

"Our good run cannot be attributed to just the back four or the goalkeeper or the midfielders or the strikers," the 25-year-old told the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"The whole team needs to be credited, including the bench. In all of our games, we have defended together as a team and have stayed patient for our breakthroughs," Sandhu added.

Sandhu, who became the first Indian footballer to play in the UEFA Europa Cup as a part of Norwegian football club Stabaek, said qualifying in the AFC Asian Cup was a priority for him.

"The last time in 2011, I was in the squad and it was a huge experience for me. Since then, qualifying for another edition of the AFC Asian Cup had been a priority for me," the goalkeeper said.

"The Asian Cup is a stage where you would want to play in your career simply because you get to play against the best in Asia, all of who are very talented players. It`s the platform from where you can learn a lot to mature as a player," Sandhu added.