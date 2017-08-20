close
EPL 2017-18, August 20: Details of matches, timings and venues

Know all the details for the upcoming action in the English Premier League

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 13:36
EPL 2017-18, August 20: Details of matches, timings and venues

New Delhi: There will be two matches played in the English Premier League on Sunday. In match one of the day Huddersfield will host Newcastle. In another game, Tottenham will host Chelsea.

Looking at the four teams, Huddersfield have won their only game thus far. Newcastle on the other hand lost their opener.

Tottenham were victorious in their opening match whereas Chelsea started on a bad note as they faced a loss in their opener.

Here are the details of the matches, their venues and timings:

Matches:

Huddersfield play host to Newcastle in match number 18 of the season.

Tottenham will host Chelsea in game number 19 of the season.

Venues:

The Huddersfield versus Newcastle match will be at The John Smith's Stadium in West Yorkshire.

The Tottenham versus Chelsea game will be at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Timings:

The Huddersfield game will be at 6 pm IST.

The Tottenham match will be at 8.30 pm IST.

