English Premier League

EPL: Alvaro Morata's brace sends unbeaten Chelsea second

After Liverpool drew at Arsenal on Saturday, Chelsea knew victory would send them second and in-form Spain forward Morata saw them on their way with two smart finishes.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ChelseaFC

Alvaro Morata scored twice as unbeaten Chelsea climbed to second in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

After Liverpool drew at Arsenal on Saturday, Chelsea knew victory would send them second and in-form Spain forward Morata saw them on their way with two smart finishes.

First the 26-year-old skilfully controlled and converted Pedro`s cross in the 32nd minute, then- after Andros Townsend equalised- the often maligned Morata lashed home from a tight angle in the 65th minute for his fourth goal in four league matches.

Pedro then sealed the victory five minutes later, ghosting into the box to convert Marcos Alonso`s cross in the 70th minute for a Chelsea side, who also welcomed back Eden Hazard as a second-half substitute. 

Chelsea, one of three unbeaten sides, have 27 points from 11 games- two fewer than leaders Manchester City- and lead Liverpool in third on goal difference.

Palace, meanwhile, have won just twice in the league this season and remain 14th with eight points.

