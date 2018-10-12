हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
English Premier League

EPL: Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe instructs side to tighten up at the back

Bournemouth have fired on all cylinders in attack to score 16 goals but they have struggled at the other end of the pitch, letting in 12 goals.

EPL: Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe instructs side to tighten up at the back
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Bournemouth must quickly plug their leaky defence if they are to build on their best start to a Premier League season, according to manager Eddie Howe.

Howe`s side thumped 10-man Watford 4-0 at Vicarage Road last weekend for their second clean sheet of the campaign with the victory lifting them to sixth in the standings with 16 points from eight games.

Bournemouth have fired on all cylinders in attack to score 16 goals but they have struggled at the other end of the pitch, letting in 12 goals.

"It is the area we have to improve more than any other. Even when we have dominated this season, we have ended up conceding one or two goals," Howe told the Bournemouth Echo."We were not at our very best at Watford but we kept a clean sheet and there were a lot of good defensive performances within that, so that was really pleasing."

Bournemouth host local rivals Southampton on Oct. 20 after the international break.

"Ideally, you would want another game quite quickly but it is what it is. When we have a setback, we pride ourselves that we can come back better after two weeks of working with the team so the same should work after a good result," Howe said.

"You have momentum and a really good atmosphere. We will try to build on that and make sure we are good in our next game."

Tags:
English Premier LeagueBournemouthEddie Howe

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close