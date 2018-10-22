हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
English Premier League

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni charged with improper conduct after altercation with Jose Mourinho

Ianni celebrated the goal in front of the Manchester United bench, leading to an ugly melee.

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni charged with improper conduct after altercation with Jose Mourinho
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Chelsea assistant coach Marco Ianni was charged with improper conduct by the Football Association on Monday after his exuberant celebrations in front of the Manchester United bench sparked an altercation with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea scored a late equaliser following a strike from attacker Ross Barkley to hold Manchester United down to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday. Ianni celebrated the goal in front of United`s bench, leading to an ugly melee.

On Monday, the FA charged Ianni for his behaviour, saying in a statement that he had until 1700 GMT on Thursday to respond.

The governing body also said it had "formally reminded Mourinho of his responsibilities", although the Portuguese escaped a charge for his part in the row.

"Both clubs have received similar official reminders in terms of the behaviour expected of their staff and players at all times whilst in the technical area," the FA added.

Manchester United dropped two places to 10th in the EPL table following the draw. On the other hand, Chelsea are currently placed third in the table trailing Manchester City and Liverpool. 

Tags:
English Premier LeagueManchester UnitedchelseaMarco IanniJose Mourinho

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close