EPL: Chelsea frustrated in 0-0 draw at Everton

Chelsea found no chink in Everton`s defensive armour as the Premier League champions were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Antonio Conte`s side, missing suspended top scorer Alvaro Morata, played most of the game in Everton`s half and had 25 attempts on goal to the host`s five but the closest they came was when home defender Ashley Williams headed against his own bar trying to clear a cross.

Home skipper Phil Jagielka made two vital blocks to deny Tiemoue Bakayoko and Willian in quick succession in the first half while keeper Jordan Pickford tipped a Pedro effort over.

Pickford made further important saves after the break as Chelsea poured forward but Everton did have a late chance for a smash and grab raid when Michael Keane headed over.

At the halfway point of the season Chelsea are third with 39 points, two points behind Manchester United and 13 behind runaway leaders Manchester City, both of whom play later.

Everton remain in ninth spot and are unbeaten in the five games since new manager Sam Allardyce took charge.