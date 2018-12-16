EPL: Christian Eriksen's strike gives Spurs last-gasp Burnley win

Tottenham Hotspur substitute Christian Eriksen scored in added time to help his side snatch a 1-0 win over Burnley at Wembley Stadium to stay within five points of provisional leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche`s Burnley side looked to have secured a crucial point in their fight to move clear of the bottom three but Eriksen broke their hearts with a clinical finish at the death.

It has turned out to be a dream week for Mauricio Pochettino`s side who qualified for the Champions League knockout stages in midweek and are just three points behind second-placed Liverpool who face Manchester United on Sunday.

The win could have been a lot bigger for the London club but they came up against impressive Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, no stranger to Wembley having been England`s number one, and made his best save after 74 minutes from Erik Lamela`s low effort.

Tottenham continued to create the best openings and blew two great chances in the final 10 minutes when Son Heung-min and Dele Alli somehow failed to find the target.

But Eriksen ensured the home side came away with all three points a minute into injury-time when he was picked out by Harry Kane and fired the ball into the top corner.

Tottenham will now face Everton while Burnley will lock horns with Arsenal in their next Premier League clashes.