EPL: Jesse Lingard nets twice as Manchester United beat Cardiff City 5-1

Manchester United produced a dominant performance as they thrashed hosts Cardiff City 5-1 in caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer`s first game in the English Premier League at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

A Marcus Rashford free-kick got United off to the perfect start during the match, before Ander Herrera`s 30-yard deflected thunderbolt doubled the Reds lead, Xinhua news agency reported.

Victor Camarasa pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after Rashford handled the ball in the box, before Martial made it 3-1 before the interval.

Jesse Lingard added a fourth from the spot early in the second half, before scoring the fifth in the stoppage time.

Solskjaer, who succeeded Jose Mourinho on Wednesday, was sacked as Cardiff City manager in 2014 after a disappointing spell, which included a relegation from the Premier League.

United are currently standing at the sixth spot with eight wins from 18 games they have played so far while Cardiff City are languishuing down to the 17th spot with just four wins.