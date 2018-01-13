हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
EPL: Malian forward Fousseni Diabate signs for Leicester City

Malian forward Fousseni Diabate signed for Premier League side Leicester City from French Ligue 2 outfit Ajaccio on Saturday the English club announced.

AFP| Updated: Jan 13, 2018, 18:02 PM IST
The France-born 22-year-old has represented Mali at Under-20 and under-23 level.

"Leicester City Football Club have completed a deal to sign highly-rated attacker Fousseni Diabate from French Ligue 2 side Gazelec Ajaccio for an undisclosed fee," read the club's statement.

"The 22-year-old Mali youth international, who can play as both a central striker and on either wing, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at King Power Stadium."

Diabate has made 20 appearances for Ajaccio this term.

