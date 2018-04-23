EPL: Manchester City power past Swansea in search of records

Champions Manchester City kept their Premier League title party rolling with a thumping 5-0 win over Swansea City on Sunday as Kevin De Bruyne scored one of the goals of the season.

Swansea stayed 17th, four points above the relegation zone after 34 matches, while City move on to 90 points, still hoping to beat league records for the most points, wins and goals in a season.

Raheem Sterling set up David Silva for the opening goal after 12 minutes, with the England winger netting the second four minutes later from close range after Fabian Delph cut the ball across.

De Bruyne made it three after the break with a thunderous effort, Bernardo Silva grabbed the fourth by following up after Lukas Fabianski tipped Gabriel Jesus’s penalty on to the post, and Brazilian Jesus headed home the fifth late on.

City won the title a week ago after second-placed Manchester United slipped up, but Guardiola said his side would still chase down milestones in the final weeks of the season.

They need six more points to break the Premier League record of 95 set by Chelsea in 2005, while their goal glut against Swansea took them to 98, five short of the 103 scored by Chelsea in the 2009-10 season.

Guardiola’s team are also one win short of Chelsea’s record of 30 in a 38-game season, set last year.

De Bruyne’s sensational goal was one of the most memorable of the season and his first since January.

“I don’t score a lot of goals inside the box, I get more opportunities to shoot from far away, so you just try it and it was a nice goal,” the Belgian midfielder told Sky.

“You know [when] you have a clean strike, you feel it, it’s very difficult for the keeper to catch it.”

There were another positive as wing back Benjamin Mendy made a return to action as a 75th-minute substitute, appearing for the first time since suffering a knee ligament injury in September.

The final whistle sparked jubilant scenes with City supporters running on to the pitch to celebrate the title win with the players, who were able to escape with the help of stewards.

“It’s a very nice feeling (to play like this), we wanted to perform in these games like we did all season,” De Bruyne added.

“You see it from the fans point of view, they enjoy it if you put in the effort and play like we did today.”