Englsh Premier League

EPL: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho faces FA probe over touchline comments

The Football Association gave the nod to conduct a probe into the matter following Manchester United's 3-2 win against Newcastle United. 

EPL: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho faces FA probe over touchline comments
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho`s alleged remarks on the touchline have attracted an investigation from the Football Association (FA) following the Old Trafford based club`s 3-2 win against Newcastle United.

Paparazzi captured the former Chelsea coach muttering what are reported to have been cuss words in Portuguese as he headed for the tunnel following his side`s second-half turnaround, which saw them fight back from being 0-2 down at one stage to take all three points.

Following the match, the Football Association has given the nod to conduct a probe into the matter. Jose Mourinho was appointed the Manchester United manager in May 2016. He had also been the subject of intense speculation in the build-up to the game.

Goals in the second-half from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez saved United the blushes as they avoided a fourth Premier League loss of the season.

Reflecting on the same, the Old Trafford boss said, "As a friend of mine was saying to me this morning: if tomorrow it is raining in London it is my fault. If there is some difficulty to have the agreement of Brexit, it is my fault." 

"And I have to be ready for a lot of wickedness and a clear man-hunting which I think is too much in football. It is a life I love, it is the life I worked for since I was a kid and I will love this until my last day. It is one more thing in my life." 

