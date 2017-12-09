EPL: Manchester United vs Manchester City – Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Squads

New Delhi: The two teams of Manchester meet again in Old Trafford, with United looking to close down the gap to table leaders City.

Right now, Manchester is bleeding blue, but United are going to reduce the deficit, so that City don't wrap up the league before March.

City need to be wary of the Red Devils' threat, as they are their closest rivals in the table right now.

When is the Manchester derby?

The derby will be played on 10th December, 9:50 PM (IST), 16:30 (GMT), and 11:30 (ET).

Where is the Manchester derby being held?

The derby is being held at United's Old Trafford Stadium.

How to watch the Manchester derby?

The derby will be shown on Star Sports Select 1 (and its HD channel too), Sky Sports Premier League, and will be streamed online on Hotstar.com and Sky Go.

What are the squads for the Manchester derby?

Manchester United: Romero, De Gea, Pereira, Lindelof, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Tuanzebe, Darmian, Mata, Lingard, Young, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Matic, Fellaini, Mitchell, McTominay, Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Martial, and Rashford.

Manchester City: Ederson, Bravo, Grimshaw, Walker, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Mangala, Otamendi, Adarabioyo, Duhaney, Sterling, Gundogan, D. Silva, De Bruyne, Delph, B. Silva, Sane, Fernandinho, Toure, Zinchenko, Diaz, Foden, Aguero, Jesus and Nmecha.