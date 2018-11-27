हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
English Premier League

EPL: Matt Ritchie misses open goal from 2 yards out against Burnley

The 29-year-old footballer had a glorious chance to make it 3-1 after DeAndre Yedlin pounced on Robbie Brady's error to poke the ball across goal. 

Image Credits: Reuters

Newcastle United midfielder Matt Ritchie produced one of the most embarrassing misses in Premier League history, after failing to score a goal from two yards out during Newcastle United's 2-1 win against Burnley on Monday. 

The game seemed all set for a close finish with the scoreline reading 2-1 at halftime. However, a golden opportunity presented to Ritchie in the 50th minute promised to tilt the game even further in favour of Newcastle.

The 29-year-old footballer had a glorious chance to make it 3-1 after DeAndre Yedlin pounced on Robbie Brady’s error to poke the ball across goal. 

However, he failed to maintain his composure when it mattered the most slicing a side-footed shot into the side netting from two yards out. 

“I was probably celebrating before I put it in the net,” said Ritchie .

“I hope it doesn’t make “Premier League Misses”. I was delighted at the end when the whistle went. It was a huge relief,” he added.     

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was certainly not amused by the incident, following the defeat which pushes the side further into the relegation zone.

“We need to get on the right side of the margins,” said the 47-year-old.

“We’ve given too many soft goals away,” he added. 

Newcastle United are currently placed 13th on the Premier League table.     

 

 

