EPL Saturday Report: Manchester United breach record 2000-point mark; Alexis Sanchez double keeps Arsenal afloat

New Delhi: League action resumed in England on Saturday with the Manchester United becoming the first club to reach 2000-point mark even as Arsenal stay afloat thanks to a Alexis Sanchez double.

The round 25 of English Premier League (EPL) started with Arsene Wenger's Gunners hosting Hull City at the Emirates. The home side, for a change, played direct game against the relegation fighting side. And the result — lot of scoring chances.

But it took a hand-ball from Sanchez to break the dead-lock in the 34th minute. The Chilean then converted from the spot in stoppage time, thanks to a Sam Clucas send off for handling, to help Arsenal win their first game in three outings.

With three points, Arsenal climbed to third place in the league table with 50 points, behind Chelsea (59) and Tottenham (50). Chelsea play Burnley tomorrow, while Spurs travel to Anfield later today.

Hull remained in 18th place with 21 points.

The next kick-off today witnessed as many as five matches including those of United-Watford, West Ham-West Brom, Stoke City-Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough-Everton and Sunderland-Southampton.

United vs Watford

Jose Mourinho's United had it easy against Watford at Old Trafford with Juan Mata and Anthony Martial scoring in a 2-0 win.

the 13 time EPL winners opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with Mata connecting a Martial cross. The young Frenchman then linked up with veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score the second goal in the hour-mark.

Thanks to the win, United have moved into fifth place with 48 points.

Watford dropped a place at 12th with 30 points.

West Ham vs West Brom

A dominant Slaven Bilic's West Ham side failed to make the most out of their chances in their home game against West Brom. The match at London's Olympic Stadium ended 2-2 with Gareth McAuley scoring an injury time equaliser for the visiting time.

Nacer Chadli provided an unlikely lead in the sixth minute, but Hammers almost settled with all three points until that last gasp McAuley goal.

Sofiane Feghouli (63') and Manuel Lanzini (86') scored for the home side.

West Brom are in the eighth place with 37 points, as against West Ham's 11th with 32 points.

Stoke City vs Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace travel to Stoke hoping for redemption. But their hopes were dashed by 67th minute Joe Allen strike.

The defeat means that Palace are deep into relegation zone with 19 points, just ahead of Sunderland on goal difference.

Stoke thus registered their first win four matches, and are now ninth with 32 points.

Sunderland vs Southampton

The Black Cats, like Palace, lost their 16th match of the season as Southampton returned home with a 4-0 romping.

The fixture at Stadium of Light witnessed a sorry outing for David Moyes as the Saints dominated the proceedings from the word go.

Italian forward Manolo Gabbiadini hit a brace in the first half, then stoppage time own-goal from Jason Denayer give Saints 3-0 lead. Shane Long increased the lead with an injury time goal.

The win, their first in three games, helped Southampton to 11th place with 30 points. But Sunderland remained bottom with 19 points.

Middlesbrough vs Everton

At Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough thwarted Everton attack to settle with a point each. The goal-less draw gave Middlesbrough a vital point in their fight for survival.

It was their third draw in five games, with two others ending up as losing. Aitor Karanka's side are now placed 15th with 22 points.

For Ronald Koeman's Everton, the draw somehow stall their chase against Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Everton are seventh with 41 points, five points behind Liverpool.