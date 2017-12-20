EPL: West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini banned for two matches for diving

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini has been banned for two matches for diving in Saturday's English Premier League (EPL) win at Stoke, The Football Association (FA) has announced.

The 24-year-old Argentine forward fell to the ground as he was challenged by defender Erik Pieters and the Hammers were awarded a penalty, which put them 1-0 up in a 3-0 victory, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Lanzini will serve a two-match suspension with immediate effect after his denial of a charge of 'Successful Deception of a Match Official' was rejected," the FA said in a statement.

He will miss West Ham's EPL match at Newcastle United on Saturday.