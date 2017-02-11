EPL: Where to catch English Premier League action on Saturday
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur is the biggest match of the week
1) Arsenal vs Hull City
Arsenal will try to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats, whereas Hull City would try to win and get above the danger mark. In the last meeting, Hull City suffered a 4-1 defeat against Arsenal
Kick Off: 6:00 PM
Where to watch: Star Sports Select HD 1
2) Manchester United vs Watford
Manchester United united would be hoping to continue their 15-match undefeated form against Watford to fight for a Champions League spot. If United wins and Arsenal and Liverpool lose, then United would jump two positions to 4th in the EPL table. Watford would be hoping to defeat United once again as they won against the Red Devils 3-1 in their last home meeting this season.
KO: 8:30 PM
Where to watch: Star Sports Select HD 1
3) Middlesbrough vs Everton
Middlesbrough would be hoping to defeat Everton and get their first EPL win of the year. Everton would be determined to notch up another win against Middlesbrough with their striker Romelu Lukaku who is leading the scorers chart with 16 goals.
KO: 8:30 PM
Where to watch: Star Sports HD 4
4) Stoke City vs Crystal Palace
Stoke City would be looking for redemption against Palace after two back to back defeats against them. On the other hand, Crystal Palace would try to repeat the same performance which saw them winning 4-nil in their last premier league encounter.
KO: 8:30 PM
5) West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion
The Hammers would be looking for a redemption after losing 4-nil and 4-2 in their last meetings with West Brom this season in all competitions. The Baggies, however, would he hoping to make it three wins in three meetings. Both sides have won their last matches against different teams.
KO: 8:30 PM
6)Sunderland vs Southampton
Both sides are struggling in the recent matches. While Sunderland is at the bottom of the table, Southampton is 13th. The last few matches have turned out to be disastrous for Southampton as they could come out with just one win. Both sides would be hoping for a breakthrough and produce some result as their last meeting ended in a 1-all draw.
KO: 8:30 PM
7) Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
This is the biggest match of the week and Liverpool will have to work hard against Spurs otherwise, a defeat or a draw would make them lose their spot to Manchester United (if United wins the match against Watford). Tottenham will be definitely hoping for a positive result and to extend their 10-match unbeaten run. However, a struggling Liverpool would try to keep their record intact against Spurs.
KO: 8:30 PM
Where to watch: Star Sports Select HD 1
