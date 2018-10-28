हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Glenn Hoddle

Ex-England manager Glenn Hoddle responding well after heart attack

Hoddle was one of English football`s top players during the 1980s, winning 53 England caps before managing his country from 1996 to 1999.

Ex-England manager Glenn Hoddle responding well after heart attack
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle is in serious condition in hospital but responding well to treatment after suffering a heart attack, his spokesman said on Sunday.

Hoddle, who spent the bulk of his playing career with Tottenham Hotspur and played for Chelsea, French club AS Monaco and Swindon Town, was working for BT Sport as a pundit on his 61st birthday on Saturday when he collapsed.

"Glenn remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack yesterday. He continues to respond well to treatment," the spokesman said. 

"Doctors have advised the most important thing for Glenn is time to rest. Therefore, his family have reiterated the request for their privacy to be respected during this period," he added.  

Hoddle was one of English football`s top players during the 1980s, winning 53 England caps before managing his country from 1996 to 1999.

He spent 12 years at Tottenham, playing 490 games in all competitions and winning the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup.

Hoddle guided England to the 1998 World Cup finals in France but his tenure ended acrimoniously when his contract was terminated after an interview in which he expressed controversial beliefs about disabled people.

He went on to manage Southampton, Tottenham and Wolverhampton Wanderers before working as a football television pundit.

Tags:
Glenn HoddleTottenham HotspurchelseaAS MonacoSwindon Town

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close