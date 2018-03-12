Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher suspended by Sky Sports after spitting at girl

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been suspended from his role as a Sky Sports pundit after video footage emerged of him spitting towards a girl in a car, the television company said on Monday.

Carragher has apologised for the incident, which took place after Liverpool lost 2-1 to Manchester United on Saturday, calling it "a moment of madness".

The 40-year-old former England international was summoned for talks with Sky Sports who had earlier described his actions as "unacceptable".

Carragher was driving home after summarising on Manchester United`s win over Liverpool at Old Trafford when he apparently became involved in a conversation with the occupants of an adjacent car.

A video taken from the car, released on the website of several British newspapers, clearly shows Carragher spitting.

In the video the father of the girl can be heard shouting: "Unlucky Jamie lad. Two, one".

"Totally out of order and I`ve apologised personally to all the family this evening," Carragher said on Twitter.

"I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed and lost my rag. No excuses, apologies."

Carragher, who joined Sky Sports after retiring as a player in 2013, has become a popular pundit working regularly alongside former United defender Gary Neville.