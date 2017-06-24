close
Ex-Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa announces retirement from football

Arbeloa made more than 150 appearances for Madrid in two stints at the club and is open to a return to the Bernabeu.

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 14:49
Ex-Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa announces retirement from football
Reuters

New Delhi: Former Liverpool and Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa has decided to retire from professional football, the 34-year-old told a Spanish newspaper.

The Spain international won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and two European Championships in 56 appearances for his country.

He also won multiple trophies at Spanish champions Real Madrid, including one league and two Champions League titles.

Arbeloa signed a one-year contract at West Ham after being released from Madrid last August but made just four appearances for the London side.

"It`s time to say goodbye," Arbeloa told Marca. "Physically I was ok to keep playing."

Arbeloa made more than 150 appearances for Madrid in two stints at the club and is open to a return to the Bernabeu.

"Madrid is the club of my life, I will never call to ask for a job, but I am always available to offer myself," Arbeloa added.

Alvaro ArbeloaReal MadridLiverpoolWest HamSpainFootball News

