FA Community Shield: Arsenal vs Chelsea – Squads, Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Date, Time in IST

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 18:28
FA Community Shield: Arsenal vs Chelsea – Squads, Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Date, Time in IST
Reuters

New Delhi: Just a few days to go before the 2017-18 English Premier League season begins, and as the tradition goes, the FA Community Shield will act as the curtain-raiser, with Arsenal taking on Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium.

The two sides have had had contrasting campaigns last season, and while Chelsea lifted the Premier League after surrendering their crown to Leicester City 12 months before, Arsenal finished outside top four for the first time since Arsene Wenger took over as manager in 1996.

Arsene Wenger's Gunners, who added French striker Alexander Lacazette to their ranks ahead of the new season, could be without superstar Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey in the showpiece encounter, with both expected to undergo late fitness tests. 

Alexis Sanchez, who didn't participate in any of the pre-season fixtures, will most likely start on bench, while the involvement of defender Shkodran Mustafi is also in doubt.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be without their superstar midfielder Eden Hazard, who hasn't really recovered from broken ankle that he suffered while on International duty with Belgium. Cesc Fabregas is expected to line up in the centre of the pitch alonside N'Golo Kante just like pre-season, while Tiémoué Bakayoko will be absent from the fixture.

Predicted line-ups:

Arsenal XI: Cech; Holding, Mertesacker, Koscielny; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette

Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Morata

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Which channel will telecast the FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Chelsea in India?

The match will be aired on SONY TEN 2/HD.

On which day and what time the FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Chelsea in India?

The match will start on Sunday, 06:30 PM IST (August 06).

How to watch the  the FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Chelsea online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

FA Community ShieldArsenal vs ChelseaArsenalchelseaArsneal vs Chelsea live streaming IndiaArsenal vs Chelsea telecast IndiaAlexander LacazetteAlvaro Morata

