close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea - Live Streaming, Telecast, Date, Time, Venue

Arsene Wenger, who is trying to save his job, will be without the services of Laurent Koscielny and Gabriel through suspension and injury respectively.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 15:38
FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea - Live Streaming, Telecast, Date, Time, Venue
Twitter (@EmiratesFACup)

New Delhi: The newly-crowned Premier League champions Chelsea take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger, who is trying to save his job, will be without the services of Laurent Koscielny and Gabriel through suspension and injury respectively.

Arsenal, who finished fifth in the Premier League and missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time this century, desperately need to win the London derby to end their season on a high. On the other hand, Antonio Conte will be looking to secure the double. 

The result of this game is of utmost importance for Wenger's future as he is out of contract and this could be his last game at the Emirates Stadium. 

Here’s everything you need to know about tomorrow's FA Cup final.

What time is kick-off for Arsenal vs Chelsea?

Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea will kick-off at 7:30pm IST.

What TV channel is Arsenal vs Chelsea on?

You can watch the Live telecast of the match on Star Sports Select HD1. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Key statistics

  • This will be the second FA Cup final contested between Arsenal and Chelsea. The Gunners triumphed in the 2002 FA Cup Final in Cardiff 2-0.
  • A win for Arsenal would see them claim their 13th trophy, moving them one ahead of Manchester United on 12.
  • If Chelsea were to win, it would move them to eight FA Cup trophies alongside Tottenham (third overall).
  • Arsene Wenger could win his third FA Cup in four seasons by beating Chelsea. Should his team lift the trophy, he would be set a record for most FA Cup wins as a manager (7, currently on 6 with George Ramsay).
  • Theo Walcott is the top-scoring player left in the competition with five goals. He scored the opening goal for Arsenal in their 2015 final win over Aston Villa (4-0).

TAGS

FA Cup finalchelseaArsenalChelsea vs ArsenalfootballArsene WengerAntonio Conte

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

Twitterati reacts to Harbhajan Singh&#039;s controversial statement on &#039;MS Dhoni getting more privilege&#039;
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Twitterati reacts to Harbhajan Singh's controversial s...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli desperate to bounce back from poor 2014 England series
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli desperate to bounce...

Instagram sees 120 million+ user engagement on IPL 10, Virat Kohli most &#039;loved&#039; cricketer
IPLcricket

Instagram sees 120 million+ user engagement on IPL 10, Vira...

LeBron James tops Michael Jordan as all-time playoffs scoring leader
Other Sports

LeBron James tops Michael Jordan as all-time playoffs scori...

Sudirman Cup: India&#039;s campaign ends after 0-3 loss to China at quarterfinals
Badminton

Sudirman Cup: India's campaign ends after 0-3 loss to...

I owe my success to Rahul Dravid: Hardik Pandya
ICC Champions Trophycricket

I owe my success to Rahul Dravid: Hardik Pandya

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video