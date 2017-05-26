FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea - Live Streaming, Telecast, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: The newly-crowned Premier League champions Chelsea take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger, who is trying to save his job, will be without the services of Laurent Koscielny and Gabriel through suspension and injury respectively.

Arsenal, who finished fifth in the Premier League and missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time this century, desperately need to win the London derby to end their season on a high. On the other hand, Antonio Conte will be looking to secure the double.

The result of this game is of utmost importance for Wenger's future as he is out of contract and this could be his last game at the Emirates Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about tomorrow's FA Cup final.

What time is kick-off for Arsenal vs Chelsea?

Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea will kick-off at 7:30pm IST.

What TV channel is Arsenal vs Chelsea on?

You can watch the Live telecast of the match on Star Sports Select HD1. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

