FC Barcelona join Bayern Munich in race to sign Brazilian midfielder Paulinho: Reports

Paulinho has scored 10 goals in 67 matches for Guangzhou since joining the Chinese club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 15:25
FC Barcelona join Bayern Munich in race to sign Brazilian midfielder Paulinho: Reports

Rio de Janeiro: FC Barcelona have joined the race to sign Brazil midfielder Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande, according to media reports.

 

Paulinho`s agent, Giuliano Bertolucci, has been contacted by the officials of the Catalan football giants following the 28-year-old`s hat-trick in Brazil`s 4-1 victory over Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier last month, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bayern Munich and AC Milan have also made inquiries to Bertolucci, according to Brazil`s Uol news service, which cited unnamed sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

Paulinho has scored 10 goals in 67 matches for Guangzhou since joining the Chinese club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.

Under the coaching of former Brazil chief trainer Luiz Felipe Scolari, Paulinho has helped Guangzhou win two consecutive Chinese Super League (CSL) titles.

