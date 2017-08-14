FC Barcelona sign Brazilian midfielder Paulinho for 40 million Euros

New Delhi: Spanish giants Barcelona have agreed a deal with Chinese Guangzhou Evergrande to sign Brazilian midfielder Paulinho for 40 million Euros on Monday.

"The new Barcelona player will sign for the next four seasons (and) the player's buyout clause is set at 120 million Euros," Barcelona said in a statement.

"Paulinho will undergo a club medical on Thursday (when) the signing of the contract and his official presentation will also take place."

It would be Barcelona's first signing since they sold striker Neymar to Paris St-Germain for a world record GBP 200m.

Paulinho, now 29, joined Tottenham for GBP 17m from Corinthians in 2013 and moved to China two years later.

Paulinho has established himself as a regular in the Brazil side since the appointment of Tite as coach last year.

He has scored nine goals in 41 international appearances since making his debut in 2011, and was a member of the squad that won the Confederations Cup in 2013.

Barcelona have also made bids for Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele and Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

"Paulinho is a player who stands out for being a powerful midfielder at 1.82m tall who can get into the box and play anywhere in the middle of the park. He has plenty of experience in the game on various continents," Barcelona added.