close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FC Barcelona sign Brazilian midfielder Paulinho for 40 million Euros

Barcelona have also made bids for Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele and Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 19:46
FC Barcelona sign Brazilian midfielder Paulinho for 40 million Euros
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Spanish giants Barcelona have agreed a deal with Chinese Guangzhou Evergrande to sign Brazilian midfielder Paulinho for 40 million Euros on Monday.

"The new Barcelona player will sign for the next four seasons (and) the player's buyout clause is set at 120 million Euros," Barcelona said in a statement. 

"Paulinho will undergo a club medical on Thursday (when) the signing of the contract and his official presentation will also take place."

It would be Barcelona's first signing since they sold striker Neymar to Paris St-Germain for a world record GBP 200m.

Paulinho, now 29, joined Tottenham for GBP 17m from Corinthians in 2013 and moved to China two years later.

Paulinho has established himself as a regular in the Brazil side since the appointment of Tite as coach last year.

He has scored nine goals in 41 international appearances since making his debut in 2011, and was a member of the squad that won the Confederations Cup in 2013.

Barcelona have also made bids for Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele and Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

"Paulinho is a player who stands out for being a powerful midfielder at 1.82m tall who can get into the box and play anywhere in the middle of the park. He has plenty of experience in the game on various continents," Barcelona added.

TAGS

FC BarcelonaPaulinhoNeymarPSGTottenhamFootball NewsParis St-Germain

From Zee News

Philippe Coutinho left out of Liverpool&#039;s squad for Hoffenheim clash
Football

Philippe Coutinho left out of Liverpool's squad for Ho...

Yuvraj Singh has been rested; doors are open for everybody: Chief India selector MSK Prasad
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Yuvraj Singh has been rested; doors are open for everybody:...

Maria Sharapova withdraws from Cincinnati Open due to arm injury
Tennis

Maria Sharapova withdraws from Cincinnati Open due to arm i...

Ishant Sharma denies reports confirming his association with English county Warwickshire
cricket

Ishant Sharma denies reports confirming his association wit...

Hardik Pandya&#039;s inclusion has been the biggest positive, says Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Hardik Pandya's inclusion has been the biggest positiv...

Suresh Raina posts cryptic message after being snubbed for India&#039;s ODI, T20I squad against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Suresh Raina posts cryptic message after being snubbed for...

Rewind: 14 August 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test century
cricket

Rewind: 14 August 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first T...

Virat Kohli leapfrogs MS Dhoni to become Indian captain with second-most overseas Test wins
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli leapfrogs MS Dhoni to become Indian captain wit...

Hardik Pandya poses with trophies, says couldn&#039;t have asked for better start in whites
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Hardik Pandya poses with trophies, says couldn't have...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video