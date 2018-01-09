FC Goa sign Mohammed Nawaz and Lalmuankima

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PTI| Updated: Jan 09, 2018, 19:55 PM IST
Representational image of the sport of football (Reuters)

Panjim: FC Goa have announced the signings of India U-19 goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz and winger Lalmuankima, with the former joining the development team in the Goa Pro League while the latter will ply his skills in the first team set-up.

Nawaz is a Manipur-born goalkeeper, who was part of the Indian team that took part in the 2016 BRICS U-17 tournament held in Goa and started for the team in their fixtures against eventual winners Brazil, China, Russia and South Africa.

He was also a part of the India U-19 team that took part in the AFC U-19 championship in Saudi Arabia recently.

Lalmuankima is an established I-league player, who was a part of the Aizawl FC set up. He is a winger, who can play as a forward/inside forward as well.

He made history with Aizawl when the club won the 2016-2017 I-League, finishing ahead of a number of Indian heavyweights.

Additionally, he was named the 'Best Forward' of 2017 in the Mizoram Premier League.

I-LeagueFC GoaMohammed NawazLalmuankimafootballIndian football
