FC Goa sign Moroccan International Ahmed Jahouh on one-year loan from FUS Rabat

Panaji: FC Goa has confirmed the signing of Moroccan International Ahmed Jahouh on a one year loan deal from FUS Rabat of Morocco.

The powerful midfielder will now link up with the squad for the pre-season which is slated to start in October.

After completing the formalities, Jahouh said: "I'm very pleased to sign for FC Goa. This a challenge that I'm really looking forward to. I had some of my best years with the coach in Morocco and I'm looking forward to renewing that relationship.

"He helped me develop immensely in my career and he is someone I have a lot of respect for. I have heard a lot of good things about FC Goa and I can't wait for the experience of playing in front of the home fans."

A box to box midfielder, Jahouh's towering frame and build will add bite to FC Goa's midfield. A strong tackler in the profile of a deep-lying playmaker, Jahouh also has the ability to score vital goals as well with his late runs into the box. A strong aerial presence, Jahouh will also be pivotal in set-piece situations on both ends of the pitch.

The 29-year-old, who has been capped multiple times for his country, has also won the national championship with MoghrebTetouan in the 11/12 season.

Jahouh is expected to settle in quickly having previously worked with FC Goa's Head Coach Sergio Lobera at Moghreb, under whose guidance he flourished.