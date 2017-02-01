FC Pune City's Ashique Kuruniyan to return home from Villarreal due to injury
Ashique picked up an injury during training last week and ultrasound reports confirmed a grade-2 injury.
Pune: Villarreal youngster Ashique Kuruniyan, signed on loan from Indian Super League club FC Pune City, has suffered an injury and is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury.
Ashique picked up an injury during training last week and ultrasound reports confirmed a grade-2 injury detecting a muscle tear in the middle third of the hamstrings.
Further MRI reports confirmed the same, which means that the player will be completely rested from all sporting activities for about four to six weeks.
After being monitored by their medical staff during the last week, Villarreal have now confirmed that the youngster has been sent home to continue his rehabilitation.
"Kuru will now continue his recovery and early stages of rehabilitation at home and the club would like to wish him a speedy recovery. We hope that he can join the team back in pre-season next year," said Juan Anton de Salas, International Business Manager, Villarreal CF.
Commenting on the development, FC Pune City CEO, Gaurav Modwel said, "It is unfortunate that Ashique has suffered an injury which will halt his development in Spain. I would once again like to place on record my thanks to everybody in Villarreal FC including the coaches and medical staff who have been involved in Ashique's development so far. Once his rehab is complete, we will endeavour to send him again to Europe to complete his development."
