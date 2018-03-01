FIFA boss Gianni Infantino says Saudi-Iran spat should keep out of football

Iran: FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday that a two-year diplomatic rift between Saudi Arabia and Iran should not be allowed to get in the way of football.

Saudi clubs have refused to play in Iran since the kingdom broke off relations in January 2016 forcing AFC Champions League fixtures with Iranian clubs to be played in neutral Oman.

"It's very clear that politics should stay out of football and football should stay out of politics," Infantino said at a joint news conference in Tehran with Iranian Sports Minister Massoud Soltanifar. "There are of course political issues between countries all over the world but this should not have an impact on the football tournament.

"The solution is always just to play home and away like in every competition in every country."

The FIFA chief acknowledged that Saudi Arabia had voiced security concerns after protesters angry at its execution of a top Shiite cleric attacked its embassy and a consulate in Iran, prompting it to cut ties.

"Obviously the guarantees must be there, the safety must be there," he said.

The Iranian minister denied there were any legitimate security concerns. "Iran is a totally safe country," he said.

Soltanifar welcomed "FIFA's non-political approach."

"We asked (Infantino) to insist on that so we can host games in the normal way from the next round and our clubs will not be forced to go to third countries to be able to play."

Later on Thursday, Infantino was due to hold talks with President Hassan Rouhani before watching a derby match between Tehran rivals Persepolis and Esteghlal.