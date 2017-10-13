FIFA corruption scandal timeline

Paris: Key dates in the FIFA corruption scandal, which resurfaced this week with accusations against PSG chairman and beIN Media chief Nasser al-Khelaifi and ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke over World Cup media rights:

May 27, 2015: Police raid a Zurich hotel on the eve of the FIFA Congress and arrest seven officials, including two FIFA vice presidents. They are among 14 wanted by US prosecutors over $150 million bribery allegations, including claims of buying and selling votes for South Africa to get the 2010 World Cup.

May 29, 2015: The 79-year-old Sepp Blatter is re-elected for a fifth term as FIFA president.

June 2, 2015: With the corruption storm still raging, Blatter says he will stand aside after a new election.

Sept 17, 2015: FIFA suspends secretary general Jerome Valcke, Blatter`s right-hand man, over claims about selling World Cup tickets at inflated prices.

Sept 25, 2015: Switzerland opens criminal proceedings against Blatter on suspicion he misappropriated funds and violated his duties to FIFA by making a "disloyal payment" of $2 million (1.8 million euros) to UEFA head Michel Platini. Platini, who wants to succeed Blatter at FIFA, says the money was a legitimate payment and he has done nothing wrong.

Oct 8, 2015: FIFA suspends Blatter, Platini and Valcke for 90 days.

Dec 3, 2015: As FIFA`s executive committee meets to discuss reforms -- minus the suspended Blatter and Platini -- two "high-ranking" FIFA officials are detained at a luxury Zurich hotel on suspicion of taking kickbacks for selling football marketing rights in Latin America.

Dec 21, 2015: Blatter and Platini banned for eight years from all football-related activity by FIFA.

Jan 13, 2016: Valcke sacked by FIFA.

Feb 16, 2016: Valcke banned for 12 years from football by FIFA.

Feb 24, 2016: FIFA`s appeals court reduces Blatter and Platini bans to six years.

Feb 26, 2016: Gianni Infantino, Platini`s righthand man at UEFA, elected to replace Blatter as FIFA president.

May 9, 2016: Platini`s ban cut from six to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

May 23: FIFA`s caretaker secretary general Markus Kattner charged over a multi-million dollar secret bonus scheme.

June 3, 2016: FIFA reveals Blatter, Valcke and Kattner skimmed off $80 million in "a coordinated effort to enrich themselves through annual salary increases, World Cup bonuses and other incentives" over previous five years, say FIFA.

July 5, 2016: Valcke`s ban reduced from 12 to 10 years by FIFA.

Oct 11, 2017: Valcke appears before CAS in Lausanne to appeal his 10-year ban.

Oct 12, 2017: Swiss prosecutors announce a criminal investigation against PSG and beIN Media chief Nasser al-Khelaifi and Valcke over World Cup media rights.

Oct 13, 2017: Italian police accuse Khelaifi of placing a Sardinian villa at Valcke`s disposal. PSG`s Qatari chairman is said to have used the property in Porto Cervo as a "means of corruption" over the sale of media rights for upcoming World Cups between 2018-30.