FIFA launches Hindi twitter account for U-17 World Cup

The account will also inform fans about important information related to their fan journey such as play-by-play updates, photos from the event, behind-the-scenes videos and share the very best of their user-generated content, as #FootballTakesOver in India.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 16:11
FIFA launches Hindi twitter account for U-17 World Cup
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: World football's governing body, FIFA on Thursday launched a Hindi twitter account of the U-17 World Cup, which begins here tomorrow.

The U-17 World Cup, the first-ever FIFA competition to be hosted by India, launched the twitter account -- @FIFAHindi to cater to football fans in the most widely spoken language in the country.

ALSO READ: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 India – Complete Guide

The @FIFAHindi account will offer fans real-time updates on the tournament, take them on a journey across all six venues, as 24 teams compete for one trophy.

The account will also inform fans about important information related to their fan journey such as play-by-play updates, photos from the event, behind-the-scenes videos and share the very best of their user-generated content, as #FootballTakesOver in India.

"At FIFA we are committed to further deepening our engagement with fans around the world, and enabling them to share their love of football. We are very excited and proud to create this new channel," Fabrice Jouhaud, FIFA Chief Communications Officer, said in a statement.

"We know Indian fans are not only excited about the FIFA U-17 World Cup, but are huge supporters of the FIFA World Cup too. So we will be closely analysing the success of this account over the next four weeks."  

TAGS

FIFAU-17 World CupHindi twitterFootball News

