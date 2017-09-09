close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FIFA open disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli

Alli stuck his middle finger up during the national side's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Monday but said after the game the gesture had been directed at teammate Kyle Walker as a joke.

AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 00:09
FIFA open disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli
Twitter grab

London: FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli after the player was caught making an obscene gesture during an England match, the world governing body announced today.

Alli stuck his middle finger up during the national side's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Monday but said after the game the gesture had been directed at teammate Kyle Walker as a joke.

But a FIFA spokesman said the incident was being investigated.

"We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened following this incident. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage," the spokesman said.

Pictures and video footage of Alli's gesture were widely shared on social media but England manager Gareth Southgate played down the incident.

"Kyle and Dele were mucking about and Dele's made a gesture towards Kyle," Southgate told reporters at Wembley.

"The pair of them have a strange way of communicating! But that's what they've said when it's been raised."

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, speaking on Thursday, had also played it down.

"It's true it's not a fantastic gesture but it's not a big issue. It was a joke in a moment with his teammate. I don't think it'll be a big issue with FIFA or with us."

Alli, 21, has had a number of run-ins with the football authorities and has faced calls to curb his fiery temperament.

He missed the Premier League title run-in in 2015-16 after punching West Bromwich Albion's Claudio Yacob and was sent off for a dangerous foul on Gent's Brecht Dejaegere during a Europa League game in February.

TAGS

FIFATottenham HotspurDele AlliFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Stephens vs Keys: Five facts about US Open women`s final
Tennis

Stephens vs Keys: Five facts about US Open women`s final

Virat Kohli confident of playing for another 10 years
cricket

Virat Kohli confident of playing for another 10 years

FIFA working hard with Government of India to make U-17 World Cup successful, says Head of Tournaments Jaime Yarza
Football

FIFA working hard with Government of India to make U-17 Wor...

Cristiano Ronaldo &#039;delighted&#039; to be staying at Real Madrid, says club president Florentino Perez
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo 'delighted' to be staying at Re...

cricket

North eastern states set to play Ranji Trophy next year

Carlos Valderrama surprises Sourav Ganguly with sudden stopover at Eden Gardens
Football

Carlos Valderrama surprises Sourav Ganguly with sudden stop...

Sports Ministry teams up with Abhinav Bindra foundation, grants Rs 5 crore
Other Sports

Sports Ministry teams up with Abhinav Bindra foundation, gr...

PKL 2017: Patna Pirates share spoils with Haryana Steelers after 41-41 tie
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Patna Pirates share spoils with Haryana Steelers...

Krishnappa Gowtham, Krishnappa Sharma put India Red in driver&#039;s seat in Duleep Trophy
cricket

Krishnappa Gowtham, Krishnappa Sharma put India Red in driv...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video