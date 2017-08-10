FIFA Rankings: Team India drop one spot to 97th, Brazil dethrone Germany as top-ranked side

New Delhi: Indian football team witnessed a slight fall in standings as per the latest FIFA rankings, while Brazil dethroned 2017 Confederations Cup champions Germany to claim top spot.

India slipped to 97th after the Stephen Constantine-coached side achieved one of their best rankings in recent history when they climbed to the 96th spot last month.

But in July, there was hardly any international football for Sunil Chhetri and company, and hence the fall.

India still have 341 rating points, with no change from their last month`s tally.

Canada, meanwhile, jumped five spots to 95th following their performances in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, leading to India dropping to 97th place.

Among Asian countries, India are the 12th highest ranked team in the continent while Iran leads the chart at 24th spot.

As far as the overall standings are concerned, Paris Saint Germain's record-breaking recruit, Neymar's Brazil have knocked Germany off the top of the FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

World champions Germany dropped to second despite winning the Confederations Cup last month after some rolling historical results were devalued.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are in third and modest Switzerland, with a 100 per cent record in World Cup qualifiers, are fourth, which is higher than they have been since 1994.

Poland, who boast Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski amongst their ranks, are at a historic high of fifth having dropped just two points in their own qualifiers as European champions Portugal dropped two places to fifth.

Here are the latest FIFA standings as of August 10:

1. Brazil (+1)

2. Germany (-1)

3. Argentina

4. Switzerland (+1)

5. Poland (+1)

6. Portugal (-2)

7. Chile

8. Colombia

9. Belgium (+1)

10. France (-1)

97. India (-1)

India are slated to take part in the Champions Cup next where Mauritius and St. Kitts and Nevis are expected to take part. The tri-nation meet was originally scheduled to be held in Chennai but has now been shifted to Mumbai.

(With Agencies inputs)