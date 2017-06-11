close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FIFA reaches late deal to show Confederations Cup in Russia

FIFA said in a statement that all FIFA Confederations Cup matches would be shown live on free-to-air television by Channel 1 and Match TV. Live radio transmissions would be provided by RTR, it said.

Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 21:07
FIFA reaches late deal to show Confederations Cup in Russia
Courtesy: FIFA

Zurich: FIFA has reached an agreement to broadcast the Confederations Cup in host nation Russia, it said on Sunday, six days before the tournament gets under way.

The global soccer body said it had granted media rights to the 2SPORT2 consortium, representing Channel One, RTR and Match TV, which it said would ensure "comprehensive TV, internet, mobile and radio coverage of the competition."

The deal averted the embarrassing possibility of the eight-team tournament, which is seen as a dress rehearsal for next year`s World Cup in Russia, not being shown in the host nation.

FIFA said in a statement that all FIFA Confederations Cup matches would be shown live on free-to-air television by Channel 1 and Match TV. Live radio transmissions would be provided by RTR, it said.

"We are delighted to be working with such prestigious broadcast partners to transmit the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 on free-to-air television in the host country," said FIFA`s chief commercial officer Philippe Le Floc`h.

"Together, we will share unforgettable football moments and the special atmosphere in the stadiums with millions of fans across Russia in the build-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup."

The Confederations Cup features the champions of the six continental federations -- Chile, Portugal, Cameroon, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand -- plus hosts Russia and the current world champions Germany.

It starts on Saturday and finishes on July 2. Matches will be played in St Petersburg, Moscow, Kazan and Sochi.

The Confederations Cup in Brazil four years ago was overshadowed when tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest at poor public services, inflation, rising crime and other grievances in the South American nation.

TAGS

FIFAConfederations Cup2018 Russia World CupFootball News

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

ICC CT 2017: Defending champions India beat South Africa by 8 wickets, book semi-final spot
Asia Cup 2016ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC CT 2017: Defending champions India beat South Africa by...

Sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during 1984 Olympics fetch a record $190,000
Other Sports

Sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during 1984 Olympics fetch...

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says Qatar World Cup not under threat
Football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says Qatar World Cup not un...

Rafael Nadal beats Stan Wawrinka, becomes first man to win 10 French Open titles
Tennis

Rafael Nadal beats Stan Wawrinka, becomes first man to win...

WATCH: Record run-outs! India emerge unrivaled fielding side in ICC Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Record run-outs! India emerge unrivaled fielding sid...

BCCI rubbishes reports on Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman claiming money
cricket

BCCI rubbishes reports on Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video