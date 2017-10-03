close
FIFA U-17 WC 'good chance for India to prove mettle': Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

The Olympic silver-medallist further believes that the prestigious quadrennial event would also prove to be beneficial for India as far as country`s aim to improve the significance of sports is concerned

ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 17:51
FIFA U-17 WC &#039;good chance for India to prove mettle&#039;: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
PTI

New Delhi: With India all set to take part in FIFA U-17 World Cup for the first time, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday said that it will be a good opportunity for the country to prove its mettle in the biggest football event in the world.

"It is for the first time that the Indian team is taking part in the FIFA U-7 World Cup. They have been practising for quite a few years. The matches will take place at various places of the country. It will be a good opportunity for India to prove its mettle in the biggest football event in the world," Rathore told the reporters.

The Olympic silver-medallist further believes that the prestigious quadrennial event would also prove to be beneficial for India as far as country`s aim to improve the significance of sports is concerned."I am hopeful that the Indian team will prove their mettle across all FIFA events. The world`s biggest event of football has come to India and this proves that our country`s significance has increased with that," Rathore said three days before FIFA U-17 World Cup kicks off.India, who are hosting FIFA World Cup U-17 for the first time, is in Group A with USA, Colombia and Ghana.

The Indian Colts will face USA on October 6, before locking horns with Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12 respectively at New Delhi`s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

