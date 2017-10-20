FIFA U-17 WC Quarter-finals: Live streaming, TV listings, timings, dates, venues, squads

New Delhi: From the initial 24 teams which competed in the 2017 edition of FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, now we are left with only eight teams as quarterfinals start on Saturday (October 21).

Here's everything you need to knwo about the last-8 clashes:

Quarter Final 1: Mali vs Ghana

With very little separating the two in strategy and technique, Ghana could count on their better defensive organisation against Mali in an all-African quarterfinal.

Two-time champions Ghana are seeking to revive their glory days in the tournament, having last won it way back in 1995. Ghana had been beaten 1-0 by Mali in the final of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, and they would be determined to avenge that loss.

While they left their opponents panting with their speed, the Ghanaians are aware that cutting through the Mali defence is a different proposition altogether.

Date: Saturday, 21 October

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

TV Listings: SONY TEN 2/SONY TEN 3

In Mali: SupserSport Select GO, SuperSport 9

In Ghana: SupserSport Select GO, SuperSport 9

Live streaming: Sonyliv

Squads

Ghana: Danlad Ibrahim, John Out, Gideon Acquah, Edmund Arko-Mensah, Najeeb Yakubu, Eric Ayiah, Ibrahim Sulley, Kudus Mohammed, Richard Danso, Emmanuel Toku, Aminu Mohammed, Abdul Yusif, Gabriel Leveh, Bismark Owusu, Kwame Aziz, Rashid Alhassan, Mohammed Iddriss, Sadiq Ibrahim, Isaac Gyamfi, Michael Acquaye.

Mali: Alkalifa Coulibaly, Boubacar Haidara, Djemoussa Traore, Fode Konate, Mamadi Fofana, Mohamed Camara, Hadji Drame, Abdoulaye Dabo, Seme Camara, Salam Giddou, Mamadou Traore, Mahamane Toure, Soumaila Doumbia, Siaka Sidibe, Abdoulaye Diaby, Youssouf Koita, Mamadou Samake, Ibrahiim Kane, Lassana Ndiayne, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Massire Gassama.

Quarter Final 2: USA vs England

England and the USA will face each other in a quarterfinal match, aiming to enhance their reputation in this age-group event which they are yet to win despite a strong tradition of qualifying for global finals.

While USA's best effort remains a fourth-place finish in the 1999 edition, England reached the quarterfinals on debut in 2007, when they were beaten by Germany.

Date: Saturday, 21 October

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

TV Listings: SONY TEN 2/SONY TEN 3

In USA: fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, FOX Sports GO, FOX Soccer Match Pass, Fox Sports 2 USA

In UK: EuroSport 2 UK

Live streaming: Sonyliv

Squads:

USA: Goalkeepers: Alex Budnik, Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin Garces. Defenders: Sergino Dest, Christopher Gloster, Jaylin Lindsey, James Sands, Tyler Shaver, Akil Watts. Midfielders: George Acosta, Taylor Booth, Christopher Durkin, Blaine Ferri, Chris Goslin, Indiana Vassilev. Forwards: Ayo Akinola, Andrew Carleton, Jacobo Reyes, Bryan Reynolds, Joshua Sargent, Tim Weah.

England: Curtis Anderson, Josef Bursik, William Crelin; Timothy Eyoma, Joel Latibeaudiere, Marc Guehi, Jonathan Panzo, Lewis Gibson, Steven Sessegnon, Morgan Gibbs White, Tashan Oakley Boothe; Conor Gallagher, Angel Gomes, Nya Kirby, George McEachran, Callum Hudson Odoi, Philip Foden, Emile Smith Rowe, Rhian Brewster, Danny Loader

Quarter Final 3: Spain vs Iran

Less-fancied Iran will look to do a Leicester City when they take on three-time runners-up Spain on Sunday.

This is the first time Iran have progressed this far, with the other seven teams previously making it to the quarter-finals at least once in the tournament.

Leicester too defied all odds to win the English Premier League (EPL) title a year back.

While Ghana and Brazil have laid their hands on the silverware twice and thrice respectively, Spain, England, Mali and the US have all reached the knockout stages.

Date: Sunday, 22 October

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi

TV Listings: SONY TEN 2/SONY TEN 3

In USA: Eurosport 2 Spain, Gol, Eurosport Player Spain

In Iran: beIN Sports Arabia 7 HD

Live streaming: Sonyliv

Squads

Spain: Alvaro Fernandez, Mateu Jaume, Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco, Ferran Torres, Mohamed Moukhliss, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez, Nacho Diaz, Pedro Ruiz. Marc Vidal, Alvaro Garcia, Eric Garcia, Diego Pampin, Jose Lara, Cesar Gelabert, Carlos Beitia, Victor Perea, Alfonso Pastor.

Iran: Gholam Zadeh Gomari, Satavi, Jalali, Esmaeil Zadeh, Shahkola, Nasiri, Shariati Khameneh, Hosseinzadeh Tazehgheshlagh, Sharifi, Sayyad Manesh Shiadeh, Ghobeishavi, Delfi, Ashayer, Janipour, Davaran, Kooshki, Namdari DEhghadi, Ghaderi, Karimi Lishter, Sardari Amidabadi, Khaghani and Khoda Moradi.

Quarter Final 4: Germany vs Brazil

This is the big-ticket match is the quarters. Their senior teams met in the 2014 World Cup semis, with the Germans annihilating Brazil 7-1, then the Neymar-inspired Brazil returned the favour at the Rio Olympics last year to win gold.

This age-group meeting between two of the most successful teams is expected to be a sold-out match at football-crazed Kolkata.

Date: Sunday, 22 October

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

TV Listings: SONY TEN 2/SONY TEN 3

In Brazil: SporTV

Live streaming: Sonyliv

Squads

Germany: Luca Plogmann, Alexander Nitzl, Pascal Hackethal, Dominik Becker, Jan Boller, Noah Awuku, Shaverdi Catin, Eric Majetshcek, Jan-Fiete ARP, Elias Abouchabaka, Nicolas Kuehn, Luis Klatte, Dennis Jastrzembski, Yannik Keitel, Kilian Ludewig, Lars Mai, Maurice Malone, John Yeboah, Jessic Ngankam, Yann Bisseck and Marian Prins.

Brazil: Gabriel Brazao, Wesley, Vitao. Lucas Halter, Victor Bobsin, Weverson, Paulinho, Marcos Antonio, Lincoln, Alan, Lucao, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth, Luan Candido, Victor Yan, Rodrigo Nestor, Vitinho, Yuri Alberto, Brenner, Yuri Sena