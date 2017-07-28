close
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Canadian PIO Sunny Dhaliwal drafted into Indian squad

The tall goalkeeper who has the experience of playing with MLS club Toronto FC was scouted through the online portal started by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Post his selection Dhaliwal had even attended a 10-day trial program at Goa, as reported by Times of India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 17:12
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Canadian PIO Sunny Dhaliwal drafted into Indian squad
PTI

New Delhi: Canadian goalkeeper of Indian origin, Sunny Dhaliwal, has been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2017, after he managed to produce his Indian passport.

The tall goalkeeper who has the experience of playing with MLS club Toronto FC was scouted through the online portal started by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Post his selection Dhaliwal had even attended a 10-day trial program at Goa, as reported by Times of India.

However, it was only on Thursday that he procured the required document thereby inching closer to fulfilling his dream.

"Sunny has got his passport and will join the team in Mexico. It was a (lengthy) process but I am thankful to (AIFF) president Praful Patel, the sports ministry and the home ministry who made this possible," AIFF general secretary Kushal Das told TOI.

With his inclusion, the team now has five goalkeepers – Dheeraj Moirangthem, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohammad Nawaz and Tamal Naskar, being the others. Manipur youngster Dheeraj is, for now, the first-choice keeper for coach Luis Norton de Matos.

Interestingly, Sunny thus became second PIO to be included into the Indian squad, first being US-based Namit Deshpande. The difference only was that the latter had just Indian passport while Sunny had both Indian and Canadian passport. Sources close to AIFF revealed that law allows minors are allowed to hold multiple citizenships, but ought to decide as soon as he/she turns 18.

"Sunny is a good find for the team. He has the talent to make it big. His height and the imposing figure is a big advantage in a tournament like the World Cup but he still needs to work hard to break into the starting eleven," said a member of the India Under-17 coaching staff.

 

Team India is currently preparing for the upcoming four-nation tournament alongside Mexico, Colombia and Chile. The matches are scheduled for next week, at Mexico.

 

Their World Cup campaign, however begins on October 6, where India will be up against the USA, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.  

