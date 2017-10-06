FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, India vs USA Live – PM Narendra Modi arrives, match to begin soon
And the time has come. 2017 FIFA under-17 World Cup is just moments away from a grand kick-off as hosts India are all geared up to make their first major appearance in a FIFA tournament. Well, they are up against the formidable United States of America in the opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, today.
Others on the list to be felicitated are – Baichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri, 'Black Buck' IM Vijayan, Former Indian Captain Syed Nayeemuddin and Oinam Bembem Devi
READ: 27000 free tickets for schools kids but not enough water
UPDATES: Meanwhile, riding on Ibrahim's first-half goal, Ghana pulled off a stunner at JLN Stadium in their first match against Colombia. And with that came three points for the African nation. On the other hand, in Navi Mumbai, Kiwi skipper Max Mata pulled off a last-minute eqauliser as New Zealand-Turkey encounter ended in a 1-1 draw
New Delhi: And the time has come. 2017 FIFA under-17 World Cup is just moments away from a grand kick-off as hosts India are all geared up to make their first major appearance in a FIFA tournament. Well, they are up against the formidable United States of America in the opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, today.
The Indian Colts bagged their participation ticket on grounds of being the hosts. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) did send players for matches in Europe and then Mexico to gear the U-17 team for their first major tournament. (IND vs USA: Match Preview)
The USA team, battled their way up to the finals of the CONCACAF U-17 Championship, earlier in April but eventually finished runners-up behind Mexico. So, that is how they ensured their qualification. Maybe not trophy favourites, but surely a better side when they step in for the opener at JLN Stadium. ( Where to watch it online?)