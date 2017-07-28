close
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: India will prove dark horse in the tournament, feels Vijay Goel

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 14:32
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: India will prove dark horse in the tournament, feels Vijay Goel
PTI

New Delhi: Sports Minister Vijay Goel reckons that the young Indian squad will head to the FIFA U-17 World Cup as 'dark horses'. However, he also feels that the team is all geared up for the coveted tournament and that their preparations are on track.

"The Under-17 team looks ready for the tournament. Their preparation has been on the right track. They already toured 10-12 countries in the run up to the event. They will prove dark horse in the tournament," Goel said during a meeting with the Indian squad at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, on Tuesday.

He further added that the youngsters can, in fact, draw inspiration from the Indian women's cricket team and their phenomenal journey at the recently concluded ICC World Cup, at England. He said that the manner in which Mithali Raj-led side raced away to the final despite not being considered favourite in the tournament, should act as a motivational factor to these youngsters.

"The performance of the women's cricket team in the World Cup should give them (Under-17 team) inspiration. The women cricketers were so near to the title. The whole country is proud of their performance," he said.

The U-17 World Cup will kick-start from October 6, with India being drawn alongside Colombia, Ghana and USA in Group A. Hosts India will be playing against the USA in the opening fixture of the tournament.

As for now, the Indian squad is preparing themselves for a four-nation competition alongside Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.   

