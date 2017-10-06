close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Paraguay beat Mali 3-2 in Group B opener

After the two sides were tied 2-2 at half time, it was in the 55th minute when Alan Rodriguez successfully converted from the spot to score the winner for Paraguay.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 22:44
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Paraguay beat Mali 3-2 in Group B opener
Twitter (@FIFAcom)

Navi Mumbai: A successful penalty strike in the second half helped Paraguay beat Mali 3-2 in an engaging FIFA U-17 World Cup Group B game, here today.

After the two sides were tied 2-2 at half time, it was in the 55th minute when Alan Rodriguez successfully converted from the spot to score the winner for Paraguay.

Rodriguez fired past Mali goalkeeper with a powerful spot kick after Paraguay were awarded a penalty courtesy Abdoulaye Diaby's handball.

Mali had their chances, but on most occasions, their players shot above the bar from long distances.

Earlier, Paraguay took the lead in the 12th minute courtesy a stunning strike by Antonio Galeano.

A free kick by Julio Baez, was punched by the Mali custodian outside the box, which was calmly controlled by Galeano, who took the ball on his chest and shot a thunderous volley past the goalkeeper with his right foot.

Paraguay were rewarded for their aggressive style of play from the start.

Five minutes later, a defensive mistake by Mali helped Paraguay scored their second goal and take a 2-0 lead through Leonardo Sanchez's strike.

Three minutes later, Mali reduced the margin when Hadji Drame netted the ball. Salam Giddou, dribbled past two defenders and passed to Drame, who after a little dribble, slotted the ball with perfection in the 20th minute.

It was an intense first half with both the sides displaying attacking style of football.

Initially, Paraguay were more aggressive of the two, but after conceding two goals, Mali came back strongly.

In the 30th minute, Mali's Lassana Ndiaye ran in from a distance but his shot hit the crossbar and bounced away.

But it took another four minutes for the last edition's runners-up to equalise.

In the 34th minute, Djemoussa Traore showed blistering pace from the left flank, releasing Ndiaye, who netted the ball past a changing Paraguay goalkeeper.

Paraguay kept the Mali goalkeeper busy throughout the first half which ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

After the break, Mali had a definite chance, but Ndaiye failed to get past the Paraguay goalkeeper, who came up with a good save.

TAGS

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017Paraguay vs MaliFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

SA vs BAN, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram centuries punish Bangladesh
cricket

SA vs BAN, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram centuries pu...

Ben Stokes will not travel with rest of England Ashes squad, says ECB
cricket

Ben Stokes will not travel with rest of England Ashes squad...

SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Dimuth Karunaratne puts Sri Lanka in strong position against Pakistan
cricket

SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Dimuth Karunaratne puts Sri Lanka in s...

China Open 2017: Ruthless Rafael Nadal sets up semi-final showdown with Grigor Dimitrov
Tennis

China Open 2017: Ruthless Rafael Nadal sets up semi-final s...

Simona Halep wins Daria Kasatkina grudge match to reach China Open semis
Tennis

Simona Halep wins Daria Kasatkina grudge match to reach Chi...

Prashant Chopra&#039;s double ton for Himachal Pradesh lights up Day 1 of Ranji Trophy 2017-18
cricket

Prashant Chopra's double ton for Himachal Pradesh ligh...

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli&#039;s wicket will be huge for Australia in the whole series, says Tim Paine
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's wicket will be huge for Aust...

India-USA FIFA U-17 World Cup match witness lukewarm response
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

India-USA FIFA U-17 World Cup match witness lukewarm respon...

Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-23 in PKL
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-23 in PK...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video