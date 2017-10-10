FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: What to watch on Day 5

New Delhi: Three pre-tournament favourites Brazil, Spain and German will look for early knock-out berths by beating their less fancied opponents on day five of 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The United States of America (USA) from Group A and Paraguay from Group B have booked their respective places in the round of 16 with two wins from two outings.

Today, Germany and Brazil can confirm their knock-out berth with wins against Iran and North Korea in their respective group matches. In Group C, Germany are currently second with Iran taking the top spot thanks to their better goal difference. But the European giants are expected to win this marquee clash in Margao.

Brazil, three-time winners, take on North Korea in their second Group D outing. A win will confirm their passage to the next round. But, Spain must beat Niger to keep their chances alive to progress from the group. They have lost to Brazil in the group opener.

FIFA U-17 World Cup, Day 5: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venues

In another Group C match, Costa Rica will take on Guinea. Both the teams have lost their respective matches to superior opponents, and will fight for that third-place spot.

Here are the line-ups featuring the three big teams.

Spain vs Niger

Spain: Alvaro Fernandez, Mateu Jaume, Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco, Ferran Torres, Mohamed Moukhliss, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez, Nacho Diaz, Pedro Ruiz. Marc Vidal, Alvaro Garcia, Eric Garcia, Diego Pampin, Jose Lara, Cesar Gelabert, Carlos Beitia, Victor Perea, Alfonso Pastor.

Niger: Moussa Laouali, Yacine Wa Massamba, Mahamadou Mahamane, Nasser Mahaman, Farouk Idrissa, Ismael Issaka, Habibou Sofiane, Kairou Amoustapha, Rachid Alfari, Karim Tinni, Djibrilla Ibrahim, Yacouba Aboubacar, Kader Aboubacar, Rachid Soumana, Abdoulaye Boubacar, Ibrahim Boubacar, Ibrahim Namata, Salim Abdourahmane, Hamid Galissoune, Khaled Lawali.

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

Iran vs Germany

Germany: Luca Plogmann, Alexander Nitzl, Pascal Hackethal, Dominik Becker, Jan Boller, Noah Awuku, Shaverdi Catin, Eric Majetshcek, Jan-Fiete ARP, Elias Abouchabaka, Nicolas Kuehn, Luis Klatte, Dennis Jastrzembski, Yannik Keitel, Kilian Ludewig, Lars Mai, maurice Malone, John Yeboah, Jessic Ngankam, Yann Bisseck and Marian Prins.

Iran: Gholam Zadeh Gomari, Satavi, Jalali, Esmaeil Zadeh Shahkola, Nasiri, Shariati Khameneh, Hosseinzadeh Tazehgheshlagh, Sharifi, Sayyad Manesh Shiadeh, Ghobeishavi, Delfi, Ashayer, Janipour, Davaran, Kooshki, Namdari DEhghadi, Ghaderi, Karimi Lishter, Sardari Amidabadi, Khaghani and Khoda Moradi.

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

North Korea vs Brazil

Brazil: Gabriel Brazao, Wesley, Vitao. Lucas Halter, Victor Bobsin, Weverson, Paulinho, Marcos Antonio, Lincoln, Alan, Lucao, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth, Luan Candido, Victor Yan, Rodrigo Nestor, Vitinho, Yuri Alberto, Brenner, Yuri Sena.

North Korea: Sin Tae Song, Ri Hyok Sin, Kim Kyong Sok, Kye Tam, Sin Kwang Sok, Han Kyong Hun, Kim Hwi Hwang, Kim Ju Song, Kim Chung Jin, Kim Pom Hyok, Kung Jin Song, Ri Kang Guk, Ri Hyon Il, Han Jin Bom, Cha Kwang, Ri Il Ju, Yun Min, Jong Ryong Hun, Kwon Nam Hyok, Paek Kwang Min, Kim Chol Jin.

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi