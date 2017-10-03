FIFA U-17 World Cup: All you need to know about the six venues

New Delhi: Six venues across the country will host 52 games from October 6 to 28 during the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, the biggest international football tournament India has ever hosted and the country's maiden appearance in a World Cup.

While India will play their Group A fixtures at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital here, five other stadiums in Kolkata, Mumbai, Goa, Kochi and Guwahati will play host during the tournament.

Here's all you need to know about the six venues:

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Kolkata)

The largest stadium in India, better known as the Salt Lake Stadium, is in the middle of Indian football's hotbed Kolkata. The 85,000-capacity stadium wears a spanking new look for the tournament. With giants like the East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Atletico de Kolkata hailing from the city, it was almost a given that the stadium with richest football history in India will host the final as well, besides Group F matches, the third-place playoff and a quarterfinal.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Delhi)

Home to the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the stadium in India's capital will host all group fixtures for India - against the USA (Oct 6), Colombia (Oct 9) and Ghana (Oct 12). Besides those three big games, the venue will also see Group B matches and two games during the Round-of-16 stage. The stadium has a capacity of 60,000.

DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai)

Primarily an international cricket ground, the stadium in Navi Mumbai also hosted the final of Indian Super League (ISL) in 2014 and is the home ground of Mumbai City FC. It will host one of the semifinals of U-17 World Cup apart from Group A fixtures and a Round-of-16 match. The venue can hold 56,000 spectators.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Goa)

Standing tall among one of the most well-known football grounds in India, the Fatorda Stadium - as it is better called - has seen a number of international matches involving the senior India team. With a seating capacity of only 19,088, a full house can be expected in all the matches to be played in the football-crazy city of Goa. It will also host one of the quarterfinals of the tournament, apart from seven other matches. The ground was also among the stadiums that hosted the Lusofonia Games in 2014.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Kochi)

Like the DY Patil Stadium, this 41,748-capacity stadium in Kochi doubles up as a cricket and football venue. After former I-League side FC Kochin, the ISL club Kerala Blasters have made it their home ground since 2014. Also known as the Kaloor International Stadium, it will host the Group D fixtures, besides a Round of 16 match and a quarterfinal among the marquee matches.

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati)

The venue has witnessed packed-houses during the ISL, and the U-17 World Cup is going to be no different. Home to NorthEast United FC, the ground has also hosted international fixtures for India. It is one of the smaller venues with a seating capacity of only 25000 and will host Group E matches and a Round-of-16 match. But the biggest crowd-puller will be the quarterfinal and the semifinal among the nine games to be played here.