close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FIFA U-17 World Cup big opportunity for youngsters: PM Narendra Modi

Twenty-four teams from around the world will be involved in a total of 52 games. These teams have been divided into six groupings of A to F.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 20:43
FIFA U-17 World Cup big opportunity for youngsters: PM Narendra Modi
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup a "big opportunity for our younger generation" and said the event will increase the interest in football in the country.

The country's first-ever FIFA tournament will be held from October 6 to 28 across six centres.

"My dear countrymen, there is a big opportunity for our younger generation between Navratra festivities and Diwali. FIFA Under-17 World Cup is being organised in our country. I am sure reverberations of the spirit of football will be heard all around," PM Modi said during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the country.

"It will evince more interest in football in every generation. There should not be a single school-college ground in India where we will not see our youngsters at play. Come on, the whole world is coming to play on Indian soil, let us make sports a part of our lives," he added.

Twenty-four teams from around the world will be involved in a total of 52 games. These teams have been divided into six groupings of A to F.

This is the 17th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

 

TAGS

Prime Minister Narendra ModiFIFA U-17 World CupMann Ki BaatFootball News

From Zee News

Watch: Ashton Agar gets a taste of Hardik Pandya&#039;s clean hitting
cricket

Watch: Ashton Agar gets a taste of Hardik Pandya's cle...

Peter Siddle slams Michael Bevan for offering to help Aussie batsmen
cricket

Peter Siddle slams Michael Bevan for offering to help Aussi...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Springboard for future football stars
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Springboard for future football stars

Sports industry will create ample opportunities in future: Abhishek Bachchan
Other Sports

Sports industry will create ample opportunities in future:...

57th National Open Athletics begins on Monday
Other Sports

57th National Open Athletics begins on Monday

East Bengal hold Mohun Bagan to win 39th CFL title
Football

East Bengal hold Mohun Bagan to win 39th CFL title

Watch: Moeen Ali hits four sixes in row en route to England&#039;s second fastest ODI hundred
cricket

Watch: Moeen Ali hits four sixes in row en route to England...

Watch: Here’s how Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane reacted on bringing up their milestones
cricket

Watch: Here’s how Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane reacted on b...

Watch: Rohit Sharma hits Kane Richardson for 103-metre long massive six
cricket

Watch: Rohit Sharma hits Kane Richardson for 103-metre long...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video