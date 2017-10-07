close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil down Spain 2-1 in Group D opener

Spain had taken the lead in the 5th minute through an own goal by Brazil`s Wesley. The South American champions, however, recovered to strike back through Lincoln (25th) and Paulinho (45`+1).

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 20:30
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil down Spain 2-1 in Group D opener
Courtesy: FIFA

Kochi: Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 in a Group D match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup football tournament at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here on Saturday.

Spain had taken the lead in the 5th minute through an own goal by Brazil`s Wesley. The South American champions, however, recovered to strike back through Lincoln (25th) and Paulinho (45`+1).

Brazil, who have won this tournament thrice, now have three points from one match.

Spain enjoyed the better start in the battle of the two title contenders with Mohamed Moukhliss` attempt from close range off a low cross from Ferran Torres taking a deflection off Wesley before finding the net.

Brazil gradually recovered from the early setback and started to put pressure on the Spanish defence.

They were rewarded for their efforts when Alan Souza dribbled into the Spanish penalty box from the right and produced a back pass which was parried by Spanish goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez . Lincoln however, was on hand to tap home the rebound.

The South Americans took the lead in the first half added time when Paulinho latched on to a fine through from Marcos Antonio before beating Fernandez with a rising finish.

It was an equal battle in the second half with both teams enjoying their fair share of chances.

Spain`s best chance of the second half fell to Sergio Gomez in the 56th minute but Brazil goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao was equal to the challenge.

TAGS

Brazil vs SpainU-17 World CupFIFA U17 World Cup 2017KochiFootball News

From Zee News

Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Prashant Chopra&#039;s 338, Gautam Gambhir&#039;s ton headline Day 2 of first round
cricket

Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Prashant Chopra's 338, Gautam Ga...

India vs Australia 2017: Jasprit Bumrah goes past Ashish Nehra to become second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for India
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Jasprit Bumrah goes past Ashish Ne...

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal gets &#039;bunny&#039; Glenn Maxwell for fourth time in IND-AUS series
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal gets 'bunny' Glenn Maxwel...

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Mohammad Amir limps off the field on Day 2
cricket

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Mohammad Amir limps off th...

Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar&#039;s lethal outswinger outfoxes stand-in skipper David Warner
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's lethal outswinger outfoxes...

Deborah Herold to lead Indian challenge in 4th Track Asia Cup cycling
Other Sports

Deborah Herold to lead Indian challenge in 4th Track Asia C...

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Moirangthem Dheeraj Singh disappointed at India loss, despite praise by USA coach
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Moirangthem Dheeraj Singh disappo...

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Rain ends Australia&#039;s innings at 118/8
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Rain ends Australi...

Alexander Zverev seals ATP finals spot
Tennis

Alexander Zverev seals ATP finals spot

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video