FIFA U-17 World Cup: Chile's national anthem was cut short in their opener against England

Chile’s anthem, Himno Nacional de Chile, is about 120 seconds longs. So even after the FIFA cut off the music after 90 seconds, the Chile colts sang along in the chorus. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 11:00
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Chile&#039;s national anthem was cut short in their opener against England
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The FIFA's 90-second National Anthem rule created an emotional moment before the start of the Chile versus England U-17 World Cup match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

The FIFA limits National Anthems to 90 seconds to get the matches rolling quickly.

But Chile’s anthem, Himno Nacional de Chile, is about 120 seconds longs. So even after the FIFA cut off the music after 90 seconds, the Chile colts sang along in the chorus. 

The Brazilian fans, Brazil’s National Anthem is about four minutes long, started it during the 2014 World Cup. It was then picked by Chile and Colombia.

Chile did it at Confederations Cup also this year.

"It is the most passionate and important part. It signifies our pride and respect for our nation so we sing it loudly," said Waleska Fuchslocher, Chile's media manager when asked about the incident.

England strolled to a 4-0 win over the hapless Chileans who went down to 10 men in the second half.

Chile now have a task in their hands to regroup and get their FIFA U17 World Cup campaign back on track.

