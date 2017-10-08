close
FIFA U-17 World Cup, Day 3: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venues

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 00:10
FIFA U-17 World Cup, Day 3: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venues
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Third day of 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup will feature four matches, including title conteders France's Group E match against debutants New Caledonia in Guwahati.

The Super Sunday fixture also has England vs Chile, Honduras vs Japan and Asian champions Iraq vs two-time champions Mexico clashes.

Here is everything you need to know about these matches:

New Caledonia vs France (Group E)

Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
TV Listings: Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD
Live streaming: Sonyliv

Chile vs England (Group F)

Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
TV Listings: Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3
Live streaming: Sonyliv

Honduras vs Japan (Group E)

Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
TV Listings: Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD
Live streaming: Sonyliv

Iraq vs Mexico (Group F)

Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
TV Listings: Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3
Live streaming: Sonyliv

 

