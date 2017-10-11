FIFA U-17 World Cup, Day 6: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venues

New Delhi: Day six of 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India will witness crucial Group E and F matches featuring title favourites England and Asian powerhouse Japan.

Here is everything you need to know about these matches:

France vs Japan (Group E)

Having begun their FIFA U-17 World Cup campaigns with goal-laden wins, France and Japan start on even keel in a group E encounter. Both sides will be high on confidence with an aim to come out all guns blazing.

Date: Tuesday, 11 October

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

TV Listings: Sony ESPN/HD

Live streaming: Sonyliv

England vs Mexico (Group F)

Fresh from a rousing start to their campaign, England's firepower will be tested by two-time former champions Mexico in a mouthwatering group F contest. Having won two titles since the turn of the century, Mexico are one of the most consistent sides in the tournament.

Date: Tuesday, 11 October

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

TV Listings: Sony Ten 2

Live streaming: Sonyliv

Honduras vs New Caledonia (Group E)

Minnows New Caledonia and Honduras will have the best chance to register their maiden win in the FIFA U-17 World Cup when the two teams take on each other in a Group E match.

Date: Tuesday, 11 October

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

TV Listings: Sony ESPN/HD

Live streaming: Sonyliv

Iraq vs Chile (Group F)

After holding two-time champions Mexico to a 1-1 draw, a buoyant Iraq will look to post a win when they take on a demoralised Chile in their second Group F match.

Date: Tuesday, 11 October

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

TV Listings: Sony Ten 2

Live streaming: Sonyliv

(With PTI inputs)