FIFA U-17 World Cup: Defender Jitendra Singh's hairdo reads 'Ma' - see pic

New Delhi: India are on the cusp of creating football history when the country debuts at the FIFA U-17 World Cup - its first appearance in the game's pinnacle event across age groups. But amid the media glare and attention, the boys have stayed grounded, just like Jitendra Singh whose tribute to his mother has earned him a lot of admiration.

The defender is sporting a new haircut reading 'Ma' (mother) in Hindi and was photographed with it on Friday, after which the heartwarming image went viral, leaving the fans in awe on social media.

India begin their historic campaign on Friday against the USA at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The match begins 2000 IST.