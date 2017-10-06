close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Defender Jitendra Singh's hairdo reads 'Ma' - see pic

Defender Jitendra Singh is sporting a new haircut reading 'Ma' (mother) in Hindi and was photographed with it on Friday, after which the heartwarming image went viral, leaving the fans in awe on social media.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 13:08
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Defender Jitendra Singh&#039;s hairdo reads &#039;Ma&#039; - see pic
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: India are on the cusp of creating football history when the country debuts at the FIFA U-17 World Cup - its first appearance in the game's pinnacle event across age groups. But amid the media glare and attention, the boys have stayed grounded, just like Jitendra Singh whose tribute to his mother has earned him a lot of admiration.

The defender is sporting a new haircut reading 'Ma' (mother) in Hindi and was photographed with it on Friday, after which the heartwarming image went viral, leaving the fans in awe on social media.

India begin their historic campaign on Friday against the USA at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The match begins 2000 IST.

TAGS

footballIndiaFIFA U-17 World CupJitendra SinghJawaharlal Nehru StadiumIndia vs USA

From Zee News

Didn&#039;t understand value of playing for India when I was young, says Ashish Nehra
cricket

Didn't understand value of playing for India when I wa...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Up against US might but India promise to give it all
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Up against US might but India promise...

Argentina&#039;s FIFA 2018 World Cup hopes in trouble after goalless draw vs Peru
Football

Argentina's FIFA 2018 World Cup hopes in trouble after...

Bolivia hold Brazil to goalless draw in FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier
Football

Bolivia hold Brazil to goalless draw in FIFA 2018 World Cup...

Germany qualify for FIFA 2018 World Cup with easy win over Northern Ireland
Football

Germany qualify for FIFA 2018 World Cup with easy win over...

Harry Kane sends England​ to FIFA 2018 World Cup with last-minute winner against Slovenia
Football

Harry Kane sends England​ to FIFA 2018 World Cup with last-...

Japanese Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel sets early pace from Lewis Hamilton in Suzuka
Other Sports

Japanese Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel sets early pace from...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Hope to create history with crowd support as 12th player, says India coach
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Hope to create history with crowd supp...

Ranji Trophy 2017-18 Live, Round 1: Catch score updates from Day 1
cricket

Ranji Trophy 2017-18 Live, Round 1: Catch score updates fro...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video