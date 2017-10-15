FIFA U-17 World Cup: Everything you need to know about pre-quarterfinals
In the knockout stages, there will be no extra time if the scores remain level at the end of regulation time. Winners shall be determined by a penalty shoot-out.
New Delhi: The 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India enters the knock-out stage with Round of 16 actions starting on Monday (October 16).
Here's everything you need to know about the pre-quarterfinals:
How the teams qualified?
From Group A: Ghana, Colombia and United States
From Group B: Paraguay and Mali
From Group C: Iran and Germany
From Group D: Brazil, Spain and Niger
From Group E: France, Japan and Honduras
From Group F: England, Iraq and Mexico
Note: United States, Honduras, Niger and Mexico qualified as four best third-placed teams.
SCHEDULE
October 16, Monday:
Colombia vs Germany at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi; kick-off at 5 pm IST
Paraguay vs USA at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi; kick-off at 8 pm IST
October 17, Tuesday:
Iran vs Mexico at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa; kick-off at 5 pm IST
France vs Spain at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Guwahati; kick off at 5 pm IST
Mali vs Iraq at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa; kick-off at 8 pm IST
England vs Japan at Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata; kick off at 8 pm IST
October 18, Wednesday:
Ghana vs Niger at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai; kick-off at 5 pm IST
Brazil vs Honduras at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi; kick-off at 8 pm IST
In the knockout stages, there will be no extra time if the scores remain level at the end of regulation time. Winners shall be determined by a penalty shoot-out.