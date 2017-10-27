FIFA U-17 World Cup Final, 3rd-Place Match: Live streaming, TV listings, timings, dates, venues, squads

New Delhi: A riveting contest is on the cards when England and Spain lock horns in the first-ever all- European summit clash of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup which will have a new champion on Saturday after a record-breaking tournament.

After three weeks of high intensity and top quality football, only England and Spain remain in contention for the top honour. And both sides will be seeking their maiden title when they come out in front of the full-capacity 66,000-odd crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium tomorrow.

A goal feast can be expected from two of the most aggressive sides in the tournament. While England have scored 18 goals so far, Spain have 15 to their credit.

England are playing in their maiden final in their fourth appearance while Spain have featured as losing finalists on three earlier occasions in 1991, 2003 and 2007.

It will be a repeat of the European U-17 Championship match in Croatia in May when Spain had emerged winners on a penalty shootout after a 2-2 stalemate in the regulation time and the Three Lions will be looking for revenge.

But there is another match which football fans cannot afford to miss out.

Their bid for a fourth title halted by England in the semifinals, Brazil will seek a consolation win when they take on Mali in the third-place play-off match.

Brazil, the pre-tournament and crowd favourites, were distraught after their 1-3 loss to England in the semifinals on Wednesday. They would want to salvage some pride and give the Kolkata crowd one last chance to lustily cheer them.

Here's everything you need to know about the final and third-place play-off:

THIRD-PLACE PLAY-OFF:

Brazil vs Mali

Date: Saturday, 28 October

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

TV Listings: SONY TEN 2/SONY TEN 3

In Mali: SupserSport Select GO, SuperSport 9

In Brazil: SporTV

Live streaming: Sonyliv

Squads

Brazil: Gabriel Brazao, Wesley, Vitao. Lucas Halter, Victor Bobsin, Weverson, Paulinho, Marcos Antonio, Lincoln, Alan, Lucao, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth, Luan Candido, Victor Yan, Rodrigo Nestor, Vitinho, Yuri Alberto, Brenner, Yuri Sena.

Mali: Alkalifa Coulibaly, Boubacar Haidara, Djemoussa Traore, Fode Konate, Mamadi Fofana, Mohamed Camara, Hadji Drame, Abdoulaye Dabo, Seme Camara, Salam Giddou, Mamadou Traore, Mahamane Toure, Soumaila Doumbia, Siaka Sidibe, Abdoulaye Diaby, Youssouf Koita, Mamadou Samake, Ibrahiim Kane, Lassana Ndiayne, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Massire Gassama.

FINAL

England vs Spain

Date: Saturday, 28 October

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

TV Listings: SONY TEN 2/SONY TEN 3

In UK: EuroSport 1 UK, BBC Two, BBC Red Button

In Spain: Gol, Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Spain

Live streaming: Sonyliv

Squads

England: Curtis Anderson, Josef Bursik, William Crelin; Timothy Eyoma, Joel Latibeaudiere, Marc Guehi, Jonathan Panzo, Lewis Gibson, Steven Sessegnon, Morgan Gibbs White, Tashan Oakley Boothe; Conor Gallagher, Angel Gomes, Nya Kirby, George McEachran; Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson Odoi, Philip Foden, Emile Smith Rowe, Rhian Brewster, Daniel Loader.

Spain: Alvaro Fernandez, Mateu Jaume, Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco, Ferran Torres, Mohamed Moukhliss, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez, Nacho Diaz, Pedro Ruiz. Marc Vidal, Alvaro Garcia, Eric Garcia, Diego Pampin, Jose Lara, Cesar Gelabert, Carlos Beitia, Victor Perea, Alfonso Pastor.